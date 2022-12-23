YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

Shares of PPG opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

