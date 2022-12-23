YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.