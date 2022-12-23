YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

UNP stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average of $213.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

