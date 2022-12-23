YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 196,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $379.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.25. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

