YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $531.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

