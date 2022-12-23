YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

