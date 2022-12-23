YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,261,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 534,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 352,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

