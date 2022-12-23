YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

