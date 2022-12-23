yOUcash (YOUC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $770,650.37

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $770,650.37 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About yOUcash

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

