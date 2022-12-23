Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

