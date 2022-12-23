Zcash Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $40.03 or 0.00237215 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $639.50 million and $50.04 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00077168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,975,650 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.