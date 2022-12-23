Zcash Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Zcash has a market cap of $635.02 million and $37.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $39.74 or 0.00235905 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00078078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,980,369 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

