ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Down 0.1% This Week

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $1.74 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

