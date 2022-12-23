Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 152,767 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 3,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,710. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

