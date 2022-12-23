Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,889 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

