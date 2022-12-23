Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,490. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
