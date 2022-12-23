Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Bloom Burton issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zymeworks by 92.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 70.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 26.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

