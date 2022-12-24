12,942 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

