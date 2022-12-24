1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Down 0.8%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.91. 12,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 8,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.88 and a beta of 0.38.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

