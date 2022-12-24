1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Down 0.8%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.91. 12,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 8,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.88 and a beta of 0.38.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
