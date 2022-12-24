1irstGold (1GOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,159.55

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $59.35 or 0.00352467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $9,159.55 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

