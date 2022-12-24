4,371 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by WILLIAM ALLAN Corp

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.