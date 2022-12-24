577,358 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 53.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

