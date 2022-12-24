Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.