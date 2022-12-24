ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.63 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and $11,796.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014484 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00227645 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00035349 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,735.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

