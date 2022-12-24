Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $4.24. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 710,373 shares trading hands.
Acer Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. Equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Acer Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
About Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
