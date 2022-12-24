Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $63,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

