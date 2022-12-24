Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

