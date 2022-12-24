AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.11

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.11 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.25). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,942 shares traded.

AdEPT Technology Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £26.28 million and a PE ratio of -24.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AdEPT Technology Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. AdEPT Technology Group’s payout ratio is -0.23%.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

