Adshares Tops 24 Hour Volume of $211,681.77 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Adshares has a market cap of $43.72 million and approximately $211,681.77 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00007581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004751 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,308 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

