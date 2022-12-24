Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.