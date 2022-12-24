Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $275.10

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 275.10 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 247.50 ($3.01). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.19), with a volume of 73,294 shares.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £559.33 million and a P/E ratio of 3,225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.78.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

