AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.13

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DWEQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $29.42.

