AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DWMC stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

