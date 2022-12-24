AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $32.60. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

