AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 115 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $68,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 43,692.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 26,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $438,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $310.15 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.50.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

