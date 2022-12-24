AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $10.61 Million Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,635 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Everbridge by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,171 shares in the company, valued at $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,171 shares in the company, valued at $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,685 shares of company stock worth $581,665. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Trading Down 0.6 %

EVBG stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

