AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $19.76 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,787 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.16% of Plug Power worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 141.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

