AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 4,898 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

