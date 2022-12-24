AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $27,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 130.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 350.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.