AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 10,611 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.25% of Weyerhaeuser worth $51,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

