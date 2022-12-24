AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 13,562 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.7% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.35% of First Republic Bank worth $81,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $209.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

