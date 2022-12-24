AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 436 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in United Rentals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $373.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

