AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 55,500 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinduoduo Profile

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

