AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 7,994 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.37% of Universal Display worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.4% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

