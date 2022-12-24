Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 56,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,620,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 249.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 1,673,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 510,466 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $34,436,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 943.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 7,569,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

