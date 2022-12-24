Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

