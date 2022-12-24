Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Shares of APD stock opened at $312.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.