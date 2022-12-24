Aleph Zero 24-Hour Volume Reaches $986,079.36 (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00005478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $176.60 million and $986,079.36 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.01 or 0.05108569 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00499447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.59 or 0.29592492 BTC.

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 191,412,994 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

