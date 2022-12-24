Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

AQN stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

