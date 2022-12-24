Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $29.80 Average PT from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.49 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

